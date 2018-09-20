DA: Suspect wanted for parents' murder, shooting at ex-wife is dead

EMBED </>More Videos

Chester County murder suspect is dead, D.A. says. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on September 20, 2018.

By
WEST BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
A suspect accused of murdering his parents and firing at his ex-girlfriend is dead after leading police on a manhunt that lasted for hours, according to Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan.

"The manhunt is over. The suspect is dead," Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan said early Thursday morning.


Around 2:30 a.m., Hogan announced 59-year old Bruce Rogal of Glen Moore was deceased, ending a massive search authorities launched Wednesday evening.

Hogan says Pennsylvania State Police spotted Rogal in his silver Honda Odyssey.

"He led police on a chase. State police were then joined by SWAT team members," Hogan said.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 over the scene of a police search for gunman who fired inside of a West Chester retirement community, September 19, 2018



The chase ended in the West Bradford Township neighborhood where Rogal's ex-wife lives, Hogan said. Rogal crashed his van into the side of a house.

When police made contact with him, he was already dead.

Hogan says Rogal received notice that his divorce was finalized Wednesday afternoon, and, in the judgment, the family home was awarded to his now ex-wife.

According to the D.A., around 5:45 p.m. Rogal drove to his ex-wife's home and, as she was in the driveway changing the oil in her car,,he fired six shots at her. She was not hurt in the incident, but police say some of the bullets hit nearby houses.

Hogan says, around 6:15 p.m., Rogal drove to the Bellingham Retirement Community in East Goshen Township and shot his parents, William and Nancy, both in their late 80s, to death in their apartment. He then fled.

Around 6:30 p.m., police issued a lockdown in a two-mile radius of the Bellingham facility while searching for Rogal. West Chester Area School District sent an alert stating that they locked down schools in the area, and members of the band at East High School were being contained as part of the lockdown.

Police searched for the suspect throughout Chester County, and even surrounding states.

He was located after 1 a.m. Thursday.

Hogan says when police made contact with him after crashing into a home, he was already deceased.

"He is dead. Everyone else is safe, with the exception of his parents, who he killed. Now, this morning in Chester County, everything can go back to normal," Hogan said.

District Attorney Tom Hogan will not confirm whether shots were fired by officers or exactly how the suspect died

In police radio calls obtained by Action News, the audio says there was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect. Again, this has not been confirmed by authorities.
EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic police radio calls in Pa. manhunt. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on September 20, 2018.



The radio call says, "They exchanged gunfire. They say he's armed with a rifle. There are helicopters above saying that the doors are still closed on the vehicle."

All lockdowns and shelter-in-place orders have been lifted.

Police blocked off the West Bradford Township neighborhood where the manhunt ended as they were still gathering evidence early Thursday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Chester County murder suspect dead. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on September 20, 2018.

EMBED More News Videos

DA: Police searching for man who killed parents at Chester County retirement community, shot at ex-wife as reported by Dann Cuellar during Action News at11 on September 19, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingnursing homemanhuntWest Bradford Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
POLICE RADIO CALLS: Manhunt of Chester Co. murder suspect ends
Alligator caught on video, remains on the loose in South Jersey
Teen sought in broad daylight sex assault of 13-year-old girl
Police kill gunman who shot 4 in Pennsylvania court lobby
AccuWeather: Some Sunny Breaks, Not As Warm Today
Trenton police officer charged with sexual assault of a minor
WATCH: Carson Wentz talks comeback ahead of return
Firefighters battle building blaze in Tacony
Show More
Suspect arrested in murder of man left at side of road in Oxford
Local companies generously support Day of Giving
Police: Man threatens to kill 11-year-old over Fortnite loss
Teen injured after being struck by car in North Philadelphia
Police: Suspect wanted for sex offenses against minors in Bucks County
More News