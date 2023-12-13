At Dalvey & Co, a 'gift guru' can help you check everyone off your holiday shopping list

WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you're looking for gift that's not only unique, fun and whimsical, but also supports local dreams and stories, there's a brand new boutique in Wayne that's the brainchild of a self-proclaimed "gift guru."

Dalvey & Co is owner and founder Caroline Espe's pandemic project.

When she found herself, like so many, out of a job in 2020, she started making and sending gift boxes to friends and family whose big events were canceled.

They started tapping her to help them do the same, so she made a business out of it.

She ran Dalvey & Co online for three years and just opened her brick and mortar shop on N. Wayne Avenue this summer.

Espe is now on full Santa duty for you this holiday season!

"We have a little something for everybody," Espe says. "Every interest, hobby, any occasion. Since we did start as a gift box company, we still have curated boxes that you can purchase 'as is' and you get a little bit of a bundle discount."

You can also build your own gift box, which you can assemble in person or have shipped directly.

"We can help you put something together, we live for it," she says.

From baby and child to pets to home goods, Espe has special, one-of-a-kind finds for sports fans and foodies.

There are tons of quirky picks for anyone who loves a laugh or a gift with a good story.

It's woman owned and operated and most of the items Espe finds are from local vendors. Her favorite part of hand choosing each piece is getting to shine a light on the makers.

For more information, visit: www.DalveyandCo.com