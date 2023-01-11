Damar Hamlin discharged from Buffalo hospital, will continue rehab at home, Bills tweet

The Buffalo Bills safety was transferred to a hospital in Buffalo as his remarkable recovery continues.

Damar Hamlin has been released after being hospitalized for more than a week due to a cardiac arrest he suffered during a "Monday Night Football" game earlier this month, the Buffalo Bills tweeted Wednesday.

The 24-year-old Bills safety had been showing signs of accelerated improvement in the days leading up to his release from Buffalo General Medical Center in New York.

"Hamlin was admitted on Monday and went through a comprehensive medical evaluation as well as a series of cardiac, neurological and vascular testing on Tuesday," the Bills said in a statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

