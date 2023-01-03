Bills lineman and Temple alum Dion Dawkins speaks about Damar Hamlin

"He doesn't say too much. He just grinds and grinds and grinds. And you know, he makes the world smile."

"He doesn't say too much. He just grinds and grinds and grinds. And you know, he makes the world smile," said Bills lineman and former Temple standout Dion Dawkins.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment," the Bills said in a statement.

In a chilling scene, 24-year-old Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, while surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, while they shielded him from public view. He was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly routine play that didn't appear unusually violent.

Current Bills teammate and former Temple standout Dion Dawkins spoke to ESPN about processing the last 24 hours.

SEE ALSO: Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after cardiac arrest on field

"We're all human and we try to be our best all we possibly can. And you know, at the end of the day, we are humans, and we have families and we care and we cry. We're vulnerable, and we have emotions, and we feel the same pain that the regular person feels. This is something that should just wake up everybody that, you know, not every situation is promised," said Dawkins, an offensive lineman who was drafted by the Bills in 2017.

The Bills said Tuesday afternoon that Hamlin spent the night in the intensive care unit, and remained there Tuesday in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

"We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received thus far," the statement said.

Dawkins called Hamlin a "nurturer" and a "true person."

"He's a true person to his individual self. He comes in every day. He's very swaggy. He shows himself, he shows his personality through his clothes. He doesn't say too much. He just grinds and grinds and grinds. And you know, he makes the world smile," added Dawkins.

The family of Hamlin on Tuesday thanked the public for its support and asked for continued prayers for the Bills safety.

Dorrian Glenn, Hamlin's uncle, told ESPN's Coley Harvey outside the hospital Tuesday evening that Hamlin "is improving from where he was yesterday," adding, "We are just going to continue to pray, and I know he is in great hands with the medical team he has here. They have been doing a tremendous job."

Glenn said he was watching the game with some relatives in Pittsburgh, and "once they canceled the game, we loaded up two carloads and we drove from Pittsburgh to Cincinnati, to just be here to support my nephew."

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

They arrived in Cincinnati early Tuesday; the cities are about 300 miles apart.

"I know he's still here, I know he's fighting," Glenn told ESPN. "We appreciate all the prayers and support we have been getting from people all over -- not just the country, but the world. ... It really means a difference for my family to see that, and I know it'll mean a difference to Damar when he sees that."