Damar Hamlin likely to be released from Buffalo hospital, allowed to go home soon, doctors say

The Buffalo Bills safety was transferred to a hospital in Buffalo as his remarkable recovery continues.

A week after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing the Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin appears to be healthy enough to be released from a Buffalo hospital within 24 to 48 hours, Michael Hughes, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at Kaleida Health, told CNN on Tuesday.

Doctors are finishing tests on Hamlin and are optimistic they will be able to determine whether there were any pre-existing conditions that played a role in Hamlin's cardiac arrest January 2. The hospital plans to release a written health update on Tuesday.

If doctors' early findings hold true, Hughes said the injury was strictly caused by blunt force trauma.

Hamlin was transferred from a Cincinnati hospital to the Buffalo hospital on Monday after doctors determined his critical condition had improved to good or fair -- surpassing expectations.

"We felt that it was safe and proper to help get him back to the greater Buffalo area," Dr. Timothy Pritts, chief of surgery at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, said Monday.

Hamlin's parents flew from Cincinnati back home to Pittsburgh but then flew to Buffalo. They were en route Tuesday from the Buffalo Bills' practice facility and were expected to arrive at the hospital to see Hamlin soon.

Hamlin, a second-year NFL player, has been regaining strength over the past several days after his sudden collapse after a tackle against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

"He's certainly on what we consider a very normal to even accelerated trajectory from the life-threatening event that he underwent," Pritts said, "but he's making great progress."

Normal recovery from a cardiac arrest can be measured in weeks to months, Pritts explained. But Hamlin has been beating that timeline at each stage and is neurologically intact.

Still, Pritts said it's too early to say when Hamlin could get back to normal life or what caused his heart to stop, saying more testing is needed.

Hamlin was sedated and on a ventilator for days after his cardiac arrest. On Friday morning, the breathing tube was removed, and Hamlin began walking with some help by that afternoon, his doctors said Monday.

The safety's condition was upgraded Monday because his organ systems were stable and he no longer needed intensive nursing or respiratory therapy, doctors said.

"He walks normally," said Dr. William Knight, a neurovascular critical care expert who treated Hamlin at UC Health. "He is admittedly a little weak. I don't think that's of any real surprise after what he went through, just regaining his strength. And that's part of his recovery process."

Team celebrates Hamlin's return

Hamlin's release Monday meant he could return to Buffalo, which prompted even more encouragement and eagerness for some of his teammates to see him again.

"Super excited that he's back in Buffalo and what a job that the team of docs and the medical team did out in Cincinnati, and now he's in great care here in Buffalo. We're happy to have him back," Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters Monday.

After seeing him Monday, McDermott said Hamlin was "tired" but seemed happy. "Happy to be back in Buffalo and around a familiar area to him. I know he's taking it just one step at a time."

The coach also said his team has grown since Hamlin was injured, saying such experiences nurture growth.

"We will all have grown as people, and as men in this case," McDermott said, noting there's a plan in place for the players and staff to visit Hamlin "at the proper time."

"Having him nearby will give us more comfort" and inspire the team as it prepares for the postseason, McDermott said.

Although Hamlin was not with the team when they played Sunday against the New England Patriots, his support was definitely felt.

When his team scored a touchdown, Hamlin set off alarms in the ICU, Pritts said.

"When the opening kickoff was run back, he jumped up and down and got out of his chair and set -- I think -- every alarm off in the ICU in the process, but he was fine, it was just an appropriate reaction to a very exciting play. He very much enjoyed it," Pritts said.

Hamlin was "beyond excited" Sunday and felt "very supported by the outpouring of love from across the league, especially from the Buffalo area. We've learned this week that the Bills mafia is a very real thing," Pritts added.

Bills encourage fans to learn CPR

The immediate medical response to Hamlin's collapse helped save his life, and the Buffalo Bills are now encouraging people to learn how to administer CPR.

Assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington is credited with performing CPR when Hamlin lost his pulse on the field and needed to be revived through resuscitation and defibrillation.

The medical response was part of an emergency action plan that "involves team, independent medical and athletic training staff, equipment and security personnel, and is reviewed prior to every game," a Monday statement from the Bills read.

The team pledged support for resources including CPR certifications, automated external defibrillator units and guidance developing cardiac emergency response plans within the Buffalo community, according to the statement.

"We encourage all our fans to continue showing your support and take the next step by obtaining CPR certification," the Bills said.

