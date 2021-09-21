Delaware's Jimmie Allen going for the Mirrorball on 'Dancing with the Stars'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11033225" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Alicia Vitarelli speaks with Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Season 30 of "Dancing With the Stars" kicked off Monday night on 6abc with a two-hour premiere.Fans finally got a chance to see the pro dancer and celebrity pairings.The Delaware Valley is well represented with a country music star going for that Mirror Ball trophy!Milton, Delaware's own Jimmie Allen was ready to dance.The Cape Henlopen High School and Delaware State University alum recently won New Male Artist of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards. He is one of 15 stars making their debut on the dance floor."I've always wanted to do it," Allen says. "It's a show that I have watched. I've had a lot of friends on the show. I've seen them do well and have fun. 'Dancing With the Stars' is something I have always wanted to do. As soon as I got the call, I said, 'I'm in. Where do I sign?'"Derek Hough has been with the show since the beginning, first as a professional dance partner and now as a judge.We chatted ahead of Monday's premiere."It's just pure entertainment, and it's real," Hough says. "On one hand you have the lights, the costumes, the dancing. But on the other end, it's the struggle and the triumph."Contestants include Olympic gold medal gymnast Suni Lee, a former NBA champ, a professional wrestler, a former Spice Girl and a Peloton cycling instructor.Some of the stars have danced before, like Jojo Siwa. Others are completely new to this, like 90210's Brian Austin Green.Watch "Dancing with the Stars" Monday at 8 p.m. on 6abc.And watch below for my full interview with Derek Hough: