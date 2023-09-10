Residents on edge after escaped murder convict changes appearance, travels north in Chester County

SPRING CITY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- As the search for escaped prisoner Danelo Cavalcante shifted north on Sunday morning, people in the Phoenixville area grew concerned.

Cavalcante, 34, was convicted last month of first-degree murder and escaped from the Chester County Prison on August 31, sparking a search involving hundreds of officers.

The search was originally focused on Pocopson and East Marlborough townships, near Longwood Gardens.

Now, officers continue their search in Phoenixville in northern Chester County, more than 20 miles northeast of the original search area.

READ | New images show escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante has changed appearance and fled search area

The new development has put some community members on edge.

"You just worry about your family. You want everyone to be safe," said John Davison from Phoenixville.

Cavalcante was last spotted on a home doorbell camera video in East Pikeland Township late Saturday night.

Police say he stole a van from a dairy farm in Pocopson Township and slipped past law enforcement.

"It's crazy. You just don't know and you wonder how he's getting around, how he's getting food, and how he just continues to go from day to day. And now, he's changed his appearance from what we understand," commented Gayle Hammond from Lansdale.

As Cavalcante, now clean-shaven and in new clothing, moved north, so did law enforcement.

State troopers and officers from local agencies were spotted near Phoenixville Sunday morning and early afternoon.

Residents in the area are also joining in on the search.

"We're out looking for the fugitive," said Tammy Korczynski from Royersford.

"He's out of the perimeter now and he could go anywhere. He could just hop in and out of different cars and move on his way. I guess from their standpoint, it's a little different tracking him," said Davison.

Despite their worry, neighbors say it doesn't shock them that Cavalcante came there.

"He's got family here and stuff so of course he's going to try to get to them for help," said Stacie Chalfont from Spring City.

Although state are closely monitoring the area, residents are still worried as the search continues onto its eleventh day.

There is a $20,000 reward for any information that leads to Cavalcante's capture.