Chester County gun shop reports uptick in sales as convicted killer remains on the loose

Danelo Cavalcante has been on the run since he broke out of the Chester County Prison on August 31.

WEST VINCENT TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Some gun shop owners in Chester County say they've seen a small uptick in people wanting to arm themselves since Danelo Cavalcante broke out of prison on August 31.

Gordon's Sport Supply is located along the periphery of where the search is now underway.

Owner Chris Gordon showed us a .22 caliber rifle that he said is pretty popular. It is similar to the one now in the possession of Danelo Cavalcante.

"A lot of people have them," he said. "A lot of fun to target shoot with, small game hunt with. It would be appropriate being it has a 10-round magazine, which fits the bill with everything is going on."

SEE ALSO: Escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante now armed; last spotted in northern Chester County: Police

Gordon said people coming through his shop have been current gun owners looking for something easier and quicker to handle in case of a confrontation with the escaped convicted killer.

He said as for the firepower that Cavalcante is now armed with, "Anything with a bullet is gonna be deadly. But as far as what he could've found, this is the least harmful out of the batch."

Retired FBI agent Brad Garrett said the rifle poses new challenges for law enforcement on their hunt.

"It creates a lot of dilemma when you're walking into a lot of overgrowth, and wooded area because you could walk right into him," he said. "The reality is he could get the drop on you. So you have to be even extra vigilant as you move along, which slows you down to a certain extent."

Garrett believes last night's confrontation with the homeowner and real-time tip was the beginning of the end for the search for Calvacante.

People living in the area said they're on edge and are ready for it to come to an end.

SEE ALSO: Danelo Cavalcante search: Former FBI agent analyzes search for Chester County Prison escapee

"Enough is enough and he needs to be where he belongs," said East Brandywine resident Rich Purdy.

Gordon said the .22 caliber rifle that Calvacante is armed with has a range of about 100 yards.

Garrett said residents trying to be vigilantes could hinder law enforcement in their search. And he believes Calvacante's goal is to continue to remain under the police and public's radar.

"Could someone get harmed because he is trying to survive here? Of course they could and that's the concern here," he said. "But the idea he is just going to show up in a neighborhood and start shooting, I don't think is likely."

READ MORE: Timeline: Massive search for escaped Pennsylvania inmate Danelo Cavalcante