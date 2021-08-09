shooting

1 dead after apparent shooting on Delaware County church property

Darby Borough police were on the scene for several hours and later removed a body from inside a building.
DARBY BOROUGH, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities in Darby Borough, Delaware County are investigating what appears to be a deadly shooting at a church property.

The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. at 10th and Center streets.

County property records show the building belongs to Mount Zion AME Church.

Acton News spoke with someone who confirmed the church ownership of the property but had no other information about the shooting.

The Action Cam also spotted state police as well as the Delaware County Medical Examiner at the scene.

Many in the neighborhood remained tight-lipped about what may have unfolded.

One woman who did not want to be identified said she heard what she believed was a gunshot.

Police did clear the scene sometime around 8 p.m.

An official update from officials is still pending at this time.

