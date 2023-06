A driver lost control and the vehicle crashed on the 1000 block of Academy Avenue in Darby Township, Delaware County.

Driver loses control, vehicle crashes into pole and overturns in Delaware County

DARBY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A driver lost control and struck a pole in Darby Township, Delaware County.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Academy Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Sunday for the report of a crash.

Police are not sure how the driver lost control, but the vehicle ended up overturning onto its roof.

Emergency crews had to pull the driver from the vehicle.

There is no word at this time on the extent of the driver's injuries.