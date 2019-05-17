DART bus and minivan collide in Brandywine Hundred

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Delaware (WPVI) -- Part of a New Castle County road was shut down Friday following a nasty crash involving a DART bus.Police say it was just after noon when a bus and a minivan collided on Marsh Road, near Rowland Park, in Brandywine Hundred.The impact sent the van into a utility pole, nearly bringing it down.Marsh Road is still closed in both directions.At least one person was loaded into an ambulance, but officials have not released any information on injuries or what caused the crash.