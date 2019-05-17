DART bus and minivan collide in Brandywine Hundred

BRANDYWINE HUNDRED, Delaware (WPVI) -- Part of a New Castle County road was shut down Friday following a nasty crash involving a DART bus.

Police say it was just after noon when a bus and a minivan collided on Marsh Road, near Rowland Park, in Brandywine Hundred.

The impact sent the van into a utility pole, nearly bringing it down.

Marsh Road is still closed in both directions.

At least one person was loaded into an ambulance, but officials have not released any information on injuries or what caused the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brandywine hundreddelaware newstraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged with DUI after crash with 3 kids in the car
Brandon Olivieri found guilty in murders of two South Philly teens
Lyft driver helps save woman trapped in bathtub
Police: Man missing since October found dead in Delaware
Guide to At Large City Council Candidates - From WHYY
Man and woman shot in North Philadelphia
Eagles' Jason Kelce and wife expecting first child
Show More
Road closures for Wilmington Grand Prix
Local veteran gets surprise on 'Rachel Ray'
Freebie Friday: Doggie yoga, teen gym memberships, and more
Former Phillie Dick Allen gains support for HoF nom
Police search for bank robber in Bensalem
More TOP STORIES News