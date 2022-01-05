Woman shot and killed in Philadelphia home, daughter finds body: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the murder of a 43-year-old mother in Strawberry Mansion.Police say the victim's daughter found the woman's body in a bedroom on the 1800 block of North Taney Street just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.The 43-year-old woman had been shot in the face.She was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim's identity has not been released.No arrests have been made.