Woman shot and killed in Philadelphia home, daughter finds body: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating the murder of a 43-year-old mother in Strawberry Mansion.
Police say the victim's daughter found the woman's body in a bedroom on the 1800 block of North Taney Street just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The 43-year-old woman had been shot in the face.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim's identity has not been released.
No arrests have been made.
