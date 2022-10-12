Trenton, NJ shooting victim remembered as young track star

Daveigh Brooks attended Burlington City High School and then Bloomfield College in North Jersey until the spring of 2020.

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the homicide of a 25-year-old former student-athlete who was shot to death in Trenton this week.

Investigators returned to the scene Wednesday, collecting surveillance video as they look for answers in the killing of 25-year-old Daveigh Brooks, of Ewing.

The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says police officers were making a traffic stop nearby when they heard gunshots around 9:25 p.m. Monday night.

Once they arrived at Greeley Alley, Brooks was found sitting in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

One neighbor said she heard eight shots in quick succession behind her house.

Brooks attended Burlington City High School and then Bloomfield College in North Jersey until the spring of 2020.

There, he ran on the track team his freshman year and was named the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Rookie of the Year for 2018.

He still holds school records for men's track and field in the 400 and 800 meters.

The school will hold a grief session this week to remember Brooks.

"Daveigh was a phenomenal athlete while he attended Bloomfield. He was an amazing track star and student leader very well-liked by his peers. Our community is greatly saddened to hear of his passing, especially a number of current students who knew him well. The college is holding a grief session tomorrow (Thursday) where we hope to remember Daveigh and provide some comfort to our community who holds him so close to their hearts," said Sheila Wooten, the dean of student life and director of athletics at Bloomfield College.

Church pastor Lawrence Boyd, who knows the Brooks family, posted a photo of Daveigh, writing, "He was a very active and positive young man gone too soon."

No arrests have been made and no information has been released on possible motives.

Anyone with info should contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406 or mchtftips@mercercounty.org.