'It's very humbling': Bucks County 9-year-old, and high school graduate, recognized for achievements

NEWTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An incredibly distinguished 9-year-old was honored at Bucks County Community College on Thursday night. David Balogun is a student at the school, in fact, he is among the youngest to ever enroll there.

"It's very humbling and I want to use this opportunity to help others like me," said Balogun.

Balogun isn't your average 9-year-old. He recently graduated from high school. Now, he's taking online classes at Bucks County Community College.

On Thursday, at the MLK Dream Builder Awards, a Black History Month event recognizing individuals keeping Dr. King's dream alive, he was honored by the college for his achievements.

Balogun said it's been an easy transition from high school, and his teachers acknowledge he isn't like most college kids.

"They're able to adapt cause I'm 9 years old, so if I write a little different cause I'm not going to write like a 25-year-old," said David.

He may be a kid with many accomplishments however, he has big goals for himself.

"Right now, we're looking at going to universities or Ivy League universities. I'm looking into studying astrophysics, chemistry, artificial intelligence and engineering," Balogun said.

His parents are extremely proud.

"He's the powerhouse. I'm just the coach directing and leading, giving him the chance to dream with no limits," said Balogun's parents, Henry and Ronya.

Balogun is currently enrolled in two classes at the community college and he's already completed three.

As far as what's next, he has most of it laid out.

"Now that I've graduated, I told my mom the next thing I'm going to do is get my doctorate degree at 13 years old. My mom said work hard and I'll support you," he said.