National Park Service Ranger helps blind man touch Philadelphia's historic Liberty Bell

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- David Brown says this was a moment he won't forget.

"One of the security guards pulled us aside after we got done taking our pictures and was like 'Excuse me?' And I was like 'Yes sir!'" said Brown. "And he was like 'would you like to touch the liberty bell?' I'm like 'heck yeah!'"

Brown, who is blind, got the rare opportunity to touch the historic Liberty Bell, all thanks to a compassionate Park Ranger.

Brown's wife captured the kind moment, where other tourists began pulling out their phones. The video has taken off on TikTok and Instagram.

"Not everybody gets a chance to do that. My wife read to me the sign and it said you know, don't touch the bell," he said. "I didn't know it felt that way, and it ran that deep, and I was like oh wow, and ran my fingers over it multiple times."

Brown says he was in town from California, here to support his wife during her archery competition.

The two had taken a day to sightsee, but Brown says the unexpected act of kindness left him with quite the impression of Philadelphia.

"Especially at big museums like that, that doesn't really happen that often, so it left me with a great impression and great memories," he said.

The National Park Service says they ranger's name is Chuck Parrish and that they have an unofficial policy where someone with Brown's situation can touch the famous bell.

We're told it's not an exception, but an accommodation.