Visit Philly's 1st ever Liberty Bell Awards honors some of the best things in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a new way to honor some of Philadelphia's most beloved people, places and things. For the first time, Visit Philadelphia is hosting the Liberty Bell Awards and they're counting on the community to weigh in and cast their votes.

Over the last few weeks, Visit Philly has received more than 1,200 nominations for all things food, fun, iconic and some hidden gems. There are 10 categories with at least three finalists per category to choose from.

We can't talk about Philly without talking about its vibrant and culturally diverse food scene.

For the category called, "Most Swoon Worthy Dish in your insta feed," Upscale Israeli restaurant, Zahav made the list for its lamb shoulder.

The Wayward's French Toast was also nominated, along with Honeygrow for its garlic butter chicken.

We also can't talk about Philly food without mentioning the sandwiches we all know and love.

For the category, "The Sandwich Worth Waiting In Line For," Middle Child Clubhouse was nominated for any sandwich! Apparently, they're all good!

Angelo's Pizzeria in South Philly is being recognized for it's cheesesteak and DiNic's is also a finalist for its roast pork sandwich.

Other categories include, "Best Historic attraction." Independence Hall, the Liberty Bell and The Franklin Institute all made the cut for that category.

For the "Public Art Piece You Wouldn't Mind Passing Daily," the nominees are: The Rocky Statue, Swann Memorial Fountain, The Thinker and the LOVE sculpture.

"We actually have almost 20,000 votes, so we're really excited. People are excited about all the amazing things we have in Philadelphia," said Jessica Calter, Senior VP for Advancement and External Affairs at Visit Philly.

Visit Philly says gets your votes in before Monday March 18 because that's when they'll announce the winners! To cast your vote, visit VisitPhill.com.