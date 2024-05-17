Philly PHLASH: $5 tickets gets you a day bus pass to 19 popular Philadelphia destination stops

The bus service stops at 19 popular destinations in Center City every 15 minutes, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 2.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly PHLASH is back in action!
The seasonal bus service that helps connect riders to some of the city's most iconic attractions returned Friday.
Representatives from SEPTA and Visit Philadelphia celebrated Phlash's 30th year at Independence Mall.
Stops include:
Tickets are $2 a ride or $5 for a day pass.
There are also several park and ride locations along the route.
For more information, visit the Philly PHLASH website.