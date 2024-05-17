WATCH LIVE

Philly PHLASH: $5 tickets gets you a day bus pass to 19 popular Philadelphia destination stops

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 17, 2024 5:05PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly PHLASH is back in action!

The seasonal bus service that helps connect riders to some of the city's most iconic attractions returned Friday.

Representatives from SEPTA and Visit Philadelphia celebrated Phlash's 30th year at Independence Mall.

The bus service stops at 19 popular destinations in Center City every 15 minutes, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 2.

Stops include:

  • Independence Visitor Center/Liberty Bell Center
  • Reading Terminal Market/Pennsylvania Convention Center
  • Love Park and Visitor Center

  • Comcast Center Campus
  • Barnes Foundation
  • Rodin Museum
  • Eastern State Penitentiary
  • Philadelphia Museum of Art
  • Rocky Statue and Art Museum Steps
  • The Franklin Insititue
  • Museum of The American Revolution
  • Penn's Landing/Independence Seaport Museum
  • Betsy Ross House
  • Please Touch Museum
  • Philadelphia Zoo

Tickets are $2 a ride or $5 for a day pass.

There are also several park and ride locations along the route.

For more information, visit the Philly PHLASH website.

