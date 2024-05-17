The bus service stops at 19 popular destinations in Center City every 15 minutes, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through September 2.

Philly PHLASH: $5 tickets gets you a day bus pass to 19 popular Philadelphia destination stops

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philly PHLASH is back in action!

The seasonal bus service that helps connect riders to some of the city's most iconic attractions returned Friday.

Representatives from SEPTA and Visit Philadelphia celebrated Phlash's 30th year at Independence Mall.

Stops include:

Independence Visitor Center/Liberty Bell Center

Reading Terminal Market/Pennsylvania Convention Center

Love Park and Visitor Center

Comcast Center Campus

Barnes Foundation

Rodin Museum

Eastern State Penitentiary

Philadelphia Museum of Art

Rocky Statue and Art Museum Steps

The Franklin Insititue

Museum of The American Revolution

Penn's Landing/Independence Seaport Museum

Betsy Ross House

Please Touch Museum

Philadelphia Zoo

Tickets are $2 a ride or $5 for a day pass.

There are also several park and ride locations along the route.

For more information, visit the Philly PHLASH website.