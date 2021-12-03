Upper Darby shooting spree suspect charged with girlfriend's murder, 4 counts of attempted murder

David Savage

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of his girlfriend near her family members in Upper Darby, then going on a shooting spree.David Savage, 45, is also charged with four counts of attempted murder and four counts of aggravated assault for the rampage near the 69th Street Transportation Center.It all began with a fatal domestic violence incident in the 7000 block of Terminal Square shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday.Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said Friday that Savage put a gun to Latoya Gary's head and fired, killing her in her apartment while her family was present."This was a brutal, brutal murder. This is what evil looks like," Stollsteimer said.Savage then went outside and shot a random man on Market Street.That victim suffered a graze wound to his shoulder and neck area, police said. He is recovering at the hospital.Save then ran across the street and fired at people who were on the steps entering the 69th Street Transportation Center, the DA said,Savage then allegedly fired multiple shots at SEPTA police officers in the 6900 block of Market Street and fled on foot.The officers returned fire before chasing Savage down and taking him into custody.Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said Friday that he believes Savage wanted officers to kill him."I believe that Mr. Savage, in statements and his actions, he wanted police to take his life," Bernhardt said.Police said there had been incidents between the couple inside that apartment in the past.Savage has a criminal record in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey, Bernhardt said.He is being held without bail.