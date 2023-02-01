WATCH LIVE

ChristianaCare recovers from cyberattack, restores website service

ChristianaCare said its hospital and health care services remained functional and operated normally throughout the incident.

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 12:53PM
The ChristianaCare health network in Delaware says it was the victim of a cyberattack.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The ChristianaCare health network in Delaware says it was the victim of a cyberattack, similar to what has happened to other health care organizations around the world this week.

The so-called DDOS attack is a tactic where hackers flood traffic to a website in order to temporarily shut it down.

"On January 31, 2023, ChristianaCare experienced a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on its main public website, christianacare.org, consistent with other incidents reported this week impacting health care organizations around the world," the health network said in a statement on its website posted Tuesday.

Several published reports blame the previous attacks on a pro-Russian hacker group called KillNet.

While ChristianaCare did not confirm that, it did say none of its data had been stolen and only its public website was impacted.

"Our information technology team worked quickly to resolve the situation, and normal website service was restored within several hours," the statement said.

ChristianaCare said its hospital and health care services remained fully functional and operated normally throughout the incident.

