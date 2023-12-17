WATCH LIVE

1 killed, 2 others injured after vans crash in Lehigh Valley

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, December 17, 2023 11:17PM
BETHLEHEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a two-car crash that took place in the Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Officers were called to the scene just before 5 p.m. at Eaton and Pennsylvania avenues in Bethlehem.

At the scene, first responders saw a van had crashed into a minivan.

Three people were transported to a local hospital as a result of the crash.

One person was later pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on that person's identity or the conditions of the other victims.

Police are still investigating what led to this crash.

