2 men killed after gunfire erupts in Philadelphia; suspect in custody, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men were shot and killed in the Juniata Park neighborhood of Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Police say it happened on the 4000 block of Ormond Street just after 8:30 p.m.

One victim, an unidentified male in his 30s, was shot multiple times.

The second victim, a 61-year-old man, was shot in the back inside a gray sedan. The car was driven to the 1600 block of Lycoming Street before it was discovered by police.

Officers say both victims were transported to Temple University Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

A suspect is in custody, according to investigators, and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information on this deadly shooting is asked to contact police. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

