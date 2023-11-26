2 teenagers shot, injured during double shooting in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after two teenagers were shot and injured on Saturday night.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on the 1000 block of South 53rd Street near Florence Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

Officers say a 17-year-old male was shot once in the leg. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

A 16-year-old male was also shot once in the left foot. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

No weapons have been recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

Police have not released any information on what may have led to the violence.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker