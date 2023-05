Officials have not released either of the victims' identities.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting that took place outside of a nail salon on Saturday.

It happened on the 6700 block of Torresdale Avenue in the city's Tacony section just before 6 p.m.

Police on the scene confirmed two people were shot and pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on what led to this shooting.

