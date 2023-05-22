2 men killed in deadly double shooting in Wynnefield section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly double shooting in Philadelphia's Wynnefield neighborhood.

Investigators said the shooting happened just after 3 a.m. in the 1700 block of North Ruby Street.

A 31-year-old man and a 26-year-old man were found shot on the scene.

One man died at the scene and the other died in the hospital, police said.

Police said they found a stolen 9mm gun, welder's gloves and a spark plug, possibly used to break into cars, at the scene

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.

The investigation is ongoing.

