Lehigh Valley house fire that killed 2 girls ruled electrical: Officials

HELLERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- According to investigators in the Lehigh Valley, a house fire that claimed the lives of two young girls was an accident.Officials said the deadly fire on the morning of March 31 at a home on Linden Avenue in Hellertown, Pennsylvania was electrical in nature.A 10 and 15-year-old girl both died after being rescued from the home.Officials said four smoke detectors were found inside the residence. However, due to the heavy damage caused by the fire, it is undetermined at this time if the units were operational.A firefighter was also injured battling the blaze.