Deadly gunfire outside takeout restaurant in Strawberry Mansion

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A late-night dispute led to deadly gunfire outside a Chinese takeout restaurant in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section late Monday.

Police said private surveillance cameras captured the killing, just after 10 p.m. Monday, along the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue.

Investigators said the 30-year-old victim had just exited the restaurant when the gunman emerged from a vacant lot. They exchanged words before the gunman opened fire.

The victim was shot in the head and back. Police said he collapsed onto a sidewalk and died at the hospital.

Investigators said the gunman fled back through the vacant lot.

Detectives took a witness in for questioning.

Police have not identified the victim, but say he lives just blocks from the crime scene.
