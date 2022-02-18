hit and run

Man killed, woman injured in Hunting Park hit-and-run crash; driver questioned

Police say a vehicle ran into a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are questioning a driver in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.

The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Hunting Park Avenue, just off North Broad Street.

The man died at the scene. The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital with serious injuries.

Action News is told an off-duty officer was near the scene and witnessed what happened.

The officer called for backup and followed the alleged striking vehicle to 18th and Pike streets, a few blocks away.



Police arrived and took the 32-year-old female driver in for questioning.

The SUV she was driving had a Lyft sticker on the front windshield, but it's unclear if she is employed with the rideshare company.

No charges have been filed as of yet.
