Man killed, woman injured in Hunting Park hit-and-run crash; driver questioned

The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Hunting Park Avenue, just off North Broad Street.
Police say a vehicle ran into a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.
The man died at the scene. The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital with serious injuries.
Action News is told an off-duty officer was near the scene and witnessed what happened.
The officer called for backup and followed the alleged striking vehicle to 18th and Pike streets, a few blocks away.
Police arrived and took the 32-year-old female driver in for questioning.
The SUV she was driving had a Lyft sticker on the front windshield, but it's unclear if she is employed with the rideshare company.
No charges have been filed as of yet.