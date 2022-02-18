Man killed, woman injured in Hunting Park hit-and-run crash; driver questioned

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are questioning a driver in connection to a deadly hit-and-run crash in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.The crash occurred around 12:15 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Hunting Park Avenue, just off North Broad Street.Police say a vehicle ran into a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman.The man died at the scene. The woman was taken to Temple University Hospital with serious injuries.Action News is told an off-duty officer was near the scene and witnessed what happened.The officer called for backup and followed the alleged striking vehicle to 18th and Pike streets, a few blocks away.Police arrived and took the 32-year-old female driver in for questioning.The SUV she was driving had a Lyft sticker on the front windshield, but it's unclear if she is employed with the rideshare company.No charges have been filed as of yet.