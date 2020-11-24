Parents, former Pennsylvania senator behind Deana's Law speak out on bill failing

"They were attached at the hip and that's probably because of the work Roseann did when she was born so premature. She saved Deana's life," said Deana's father, Richard DeRosa said.
"And I couldn't save it this time," added Deana's mother, Roseann DeRosa.
This family is determined to fight for Deana's Law. It was passed twice by the Pennsylvania State Senate but was shut down by the House.
"Friday was a huge slap in our face. We had a solid bill," Roseann said.
Deana's Law was championed by now-former Pennsylvania Senator Tom Killion. He said the first time it was halted because of a medical marijuana amendment. This time he says because Firearms Owners Against Crime spoke out against it.
Deana's Law would increase jail time for repeat DUI offenders. As it stands now, repeat offenders serve from 3.5 to 7 years, the bill would increase the time from 5-20 years, consecutively. Also, preventative measures would be put in place. Offenders would be forced to wear continuous alcohol monitoring devices.
"I don't think they understand it is after the 3rd DUI. Not the first, second, but third to keep them off our streets-- to keep Pennsylvania residents alive," Roseann said.
The DeRosa family says their ultimate present for future holidays is making sure Deana's Law passes. Until then, they cling to her memory.
"I wear her ashes around my neck that's all I have left of her," Roseann said.