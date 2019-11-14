Delaware officials have now classified the death of a teacher whose body was found in the Brandywine River as a homicide.
Susan Ledyard, 50, of Wilmington, was found in the river near the Church Street Bridge on July 23.
Officials said Thursday that Ledyard died as a result of blunt force trauma and drowning.
Troopers responded to Walkers Mill Road in the area of the Rising Sun Lane Bridge, for the report of a suspicious vehicle on the morning of July 23.
Police said when they arrived they found an unoccupied black, 2016 Honda Civic, which came back registered to Susan Ledyard. This location, where the vehicle was located and where the Rising Sun Lane Bridge spans the Brandywine River, is approximately three miles upriver from where Susan's body was recovered.
Through various investigative leads and measures, investigators have been able to create a timeline of Susan's activities on that day, however officials have said a gap exists between the hours of 3 and 7 a.m.
Detectives are asking that anyone who believes that they may have seen Susan during this four-hour time frame, or who may have any information regarding this case to please come forward.
Susan is described as a white female, 5'4" tall, 130 lbs., with shoulder-length brown hair, and was wearing a purple tank top at the time of the incident.
Ledyard was a teacher at Academy Park High School in, Sharon Hill, Pa., since 2006
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit by calling 302-365-8441
Death of teacher found in Brandywine River now classified as homicide
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News