Family makes emotional plea for clues in teacher's death in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate the death of a 50-year-old teacher whose body was recovered from the Brandywine River.Fifty-year-old Susan Ledyard, of Wilmington, was a teacher at Academy Park High School in, Sharon Hill, Pa., since 2006.Her body was discovered on the morning of July 23, near the Church Street Bridge in Wilmington.That same day, her vehicle was found near the Rising Sun Lane Bridge, about three miles upriver from where her body was discovered.On Wednesday, her family had an emotional plea for any information related to her death."We're asking for your help because we simply don't know how Susan died," her brother said."Not having closure about how she passed away has been really difficult," her husband said.Investigators have not said how she died or how her body ended up in the river.Troopers are investigating her death as a homicide.