delaware news

Family makes emotional plea for clues in teacher's death in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate the death of a 50-year-old teacher whose body was recovered from the Brandywine River.

Fifty-year-old Susan Ledyard, of Wilmington, was a teacher at Academy Park High School in, Sharon Hill, Pa., since 2006.

Her body was discovered on the morning of July 23, near the Church Street Bridge in Wilmington.

That same day, her vehicle was found near the Rising Sun Lane Bridge, about three miles upriver from where her body was discovered.

On Wednesday, her family had an emotional plea for any information related to her death.

"We're asking for your help because we simply don't know how Susan died," her brother said.

"Not having closure about how she passed away has been really difficult," her husband said.

Investigators have not said how she died or how her body ended up in the river.

Troopers are investigating her death as a homicide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonpa. newsteacherbrandywine riverdelaware newsbody found
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DELAWARE NEWS
What is an Amber Alert?
No active shooter found on Delaware State campus, police say
Man dies after shooting near park in Delaware
Delaware man arrested for shooting puppy: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for missing Bridgeton, New Jersey girl
Suspect confesses to murder after remains found in storage, D.A. says
Man angry at ex-girlfriend used drone to drop explosives, prosecutors say
Referee suspended after high school wrestler forced to cut locks
Willingboro, New Jersey woman shot dead inside parked car
2 dead in Monroe County plane crash
Pa. lawmaker facing child porn possession charges resigns
Show More
From Yale grad, Wall Street banker to homeless in Los Angeles
Eagles' injury plague leads to canceled practice
Nearly 500 lbs of Perdue frozen chicken recalled due to misbranding
AccuWeather: Coolest Night in Three Months
Police: Infant found next to woman shot in face in Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News