Deaths reported after mass shooting at house party near Bridgeton, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD TWP., New Jersey -- Police are on the scene of a fatal mass shooting that happened during a large house party near Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Some victims of the shooting have died, though the exact number of people killed and wounded is not yet known.

Officers were called to a home on E. Commerce Street in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County around 11:50 p.m. Saturday.

More than one hundred people were at that home for a party at the time, officials said.

Chopper video showed the aftermath on Sunday morning. A tent that appeared to have been knocked over was on the ground. Debris was scattered around the yard.

Cars were parked all along the street, and police say some were parked blocks away.

Police were investigating a vehicle that was parked at a nearby graveyard, though it was not clear if there was a connection between the vehicle and the shooting.

The uncle of one of the victims was at the scene. He said his niece was a "good girl" and he was "absolutely heartbroken."



Police say some of the wounded victims were taken to the hospital by medics, while others drove themselves.

Multiple police agencies are now on the scene as the investigation continues.

