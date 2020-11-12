While our understanding of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) evolves by the day, we know the risk of developing dangerous symptoms seems to be higher in people who have other serious health problems. Heart or lung disease, weakened immune systems, obesity, or diabetes are among the issues that play into worse treatment outcomes for COVID-19. Many of these same issues are intertwined with overall heart health. Dr. Ketan Gala, board certified cardiologist at Deborah Heart and Lung Center, stresses the importance of maintaining optimal heart health.
Ketan Gala, MD is a cardiologist at Deborah Heart and Lung Center. He is board-certified in cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology, adult echocardiography, cardiovascular computed tomography (CT) and clinical lipidology. Dr. Gala earned his medical degree at Rutgers University in Newark, New Jersey. He went on to complete his residency in internal medicine at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. After residency, he completed his fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Drexel University College of Medicine, Hahnemann University Hospital in Philadelphia.
Dr. Gala's special interests include heart disease and preventive cardiology. Dr. Gala has contributed in numerous research projects within the cardiology field and authored articles in peer-reviewed medical journals.
Cardiac Care in the Age of Coronavirus
