All lanes of traffic were closed on Route 55 northbound at Route 42 in Deptford Township after a tractor-trailer overturned.

Debris spill closes northbound Route 55 in Deptford Township, New Jersey

DEPTFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- All lanes of traffic remain closed on Route 55 northbound at Route 42 in Deptford Township, New Jersey after a tractor-trailer spilled debris all over the highway.

The spill happened at about 10:50 a.m. Monday.

Traffic was being detoured around the crash, officials said.

Officials did not provide information on when the road could reopen.

