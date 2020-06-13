Community & Events

Protesters return to Franklinville; Center City Philly streets closed for rally

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Peaceful protesters return to Franklinville, New Jersey Saturday as Philadelphia shut down Center City streets due to a 'defund the police' rally.

Activists will push for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council to defund the city's police department during a large rally planned for 3:15 p.m..

The protest will take place at the future police headquarters at Broad and Callowhill streets in Spring Garden.

The rally comes just six days after City Council informed the mayor that it would not accept a proposed $14-million policing budget increase.

Due to protest activity, Center City traffic closures are in effect. Roads are closed from 5th Street to 18th Street from Walnut Street to Vine Street. There are no impacts to SEPTA service. All residents and essential employees, including hospital workers, can access the area by showing ID.

Meanwhile, protesters returned to the streets of Franklinville, Gloucester County in honor of George Floyd Saturday morning.



Last weekend's peaceful protest received national attention after two white men were recorded re-enacting Floyd's death.

One of the men, a FedEx worker, has been terminated from his job. The other man, a New Jersey Department of Corrections Officer, has been suspended.
