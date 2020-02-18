Delaware delivery driver charged with raping teenager

The Delaware State Police have arrested 27 year old Robert Peal of Townsend, on multiple sexual assault related charges.

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 27-year-old Delaware delivery driver has been arrested for raping a 15-year-old girl, state police said Tuesday.

Robert Peal of Townsend has been charged with rape 3rd degree- victim is less than 16 years of age and defendant is more than 10 years older than victim (4 counts), and sexual solicitation of a child under 18 (11 counts).

Authorities said Peal, who was working as a driver for DHL, met the victim on October 8 when he delivered a package to her home.

They said the two then engaged in an ongoing sexual relationship which continued through the last week of November 2019.

Police notified DHL of the allegations. They said DHL representatives cooperated with their investigation.

Peal surrendered to detectives on Monday and he was formally charged.

Peal was arraigned and then released after posting $375,000 secured bail.

The Delaware State Police is asking anyone that has information regarding this incident or any other possible information involving criminal acts related to Peal to contact Detective A. Lloyd of the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit by calling 302-365-8411.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newark (delaware)townsendrapesolicitationteenagersexual assault
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
School issues warning after child dies from flu complications
4 people injured, 2 critically, after house fire in Fox Chase
Philly-bound flight makes emergency landing after 'pop' noise
2 shot in head during Kensington home invasion: Police
Daytona 500 ends in violent crash, Ryan Newman in serious condition
Taylor Swift's father safe after fight with burglar
Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits
Show More
Installation Mass for Philadelphia's new archbishop to be held Tuesday
AG Shapiro wants Philly towing company shut down
Fact vs. fiction: What you need to know about blue light glasses
Mike Trout rips Astros for cheating, calls for more punishment
Vandals cover historic Plymouth Rock in red spray paint
More TOP STORIES News