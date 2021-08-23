'The kind of person she was': Woman killed while trying to help driver hit by truck on I-95

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman who was hit while trying to help a driver on the side of the road in Wilmington, Delaware, has died, according to the West Chester University Police Department.The crash happened Sunday morning along I-95 near the Delaware Avenue off-ramp.Police say Cecilia Escobar-Duplan was trying to help a driver who spun out of control on the highway. While she was helping the driver, someone driving a truck hit Escobar-Duplan on the side of the road.She was rushed to an area hospital where she later died.Escobar-Duplan had served as a security officer within the Department of Public Safety since 2018."Those of us that knew Cecilia know that this is exactly the kind of person she was. Cecilia would always go out of her way to help anyone and everyone in need! We will all miss the smile and brightness that she brought to this Department and the campus community," the department said in a statement.The southbound lanes were closed for hours as officers cleared the scene.It's unclear if any charges have been filed.