'Reopen Delaware' rallies to protest stay-at-home order

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Rallies will be taking place across Delaware on Friday to protest the stay-at-home order.

Critics will make their voices heard outside of Governor John Carney's Wilmington office.

A 'Reopen Delaware' rally take place at Legislative Hall in Dover.

Organizers say they are opposed to the restrictions of the order, saying it has caused risk and harm to residents and businesses.

There are over 4,700 positive cases of coronavirus in Delaware and 152 deaths have been reported.

MASKS AT PARKS

EMBED More News Videos

Visitors must bring masks with them inside Delaware state parks and wildlife areas.


Starting Friday, visitors 13 years and older must bring masks with them inside Delaware state parks, wildlife areas, and reserves.

Those who do not bring face masks when visiting these areas may be required to leave by officers or staff.

However, masks or face coverings only need to be worn when social distancing is not possible, such as on boat ramps, narrow trails, and when encountering anyone not in your household including other visitors and staff.

Masks are required at all times at the Ommelanden shooting range.

"In order to keep our outdoor public spaces for all members of the public to enjoy, visitors to state parks, wildlife areas and reserves must heed social distancing and mask requirements," said Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Shawn Garvin. "We need our visitors to do their part to help keep these areas safe for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Officials say the safest way to enjoy state parks is sparingly, as needed, and during off-peak times: before 10 a.m. and after 4 p.m. daily.

Public restrooms also remain closed.

BUSINESS SAFETY

Gov. Carney ordered by Friday businesses must take certain steps to keep their employees and customers safe.

Businesses must:

- Require employees to wear a face covering while working in areas open to the public and in areas where coming within 6 feet of other staff is likely.
- Provide, at the business' expense, face coverings and hand sanitizer for their employees.
- Deny entry to individuals who do not have a face covering - or if one is not available for them.
- If any business denying entry is providing medication, medical supplies, or food, the business must provide alternate methods of pickup or delivery.

