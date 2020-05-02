9 more coronavirus deaths in Delaware, 1,546 recovered

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Nine more coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed in the state of Delaware, the state's Division of Public Health announced Saturday.In total,168 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19.Individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 26 to 103 years old. Of those who have died, 90 were females and 78 were males. A total of 76 individuals were from New Castle County, 29 were from Kent County, and 63 were from Sussex County.The most recent deaths announced Saturday ranged in age from 26 to 98. Seven were female and two were male. Six were New Castle County residents, two were Kent County residents, and one was a Sussex County resident. All nine individuals had underlying health conditions. Eight individuals were residents of long-term care facilities.The Delaware Division of Public Health reported 120 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 5,038.An additional 143 residents have recovered for a total of 1,546.18,074 people have tested negative for coronavirus.There are currently 300 patients hospitalized in Delaware, with 64 critically ill. This data represents individuals currently in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.Governor Carney's State of Emergency declaration requires all Delaware residents to wear face coverings in public settings, including in grocery stores, convenience stores, pharmacies, doctor's offices, and on public transportation.The order recommends but does not require children aged 12 or younger to wear a face covering. Any child 2-years-old or younger must not wear a face covering, due to the risk of suffocation.