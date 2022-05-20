Delaware County school bus driver accused of taking upskirt photos of female students arrested

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County school bus driver accused of taking upskirt photos of several young female students with his cellphone has been arrested.The Upper Providence Township Police Department announced the arrest of the former Marple Newtown School District driver on Friday morning.The suspect has not yet been named and is no longer employed by the district.A student at St. Mary Magdalen School in Media alerted police of the improper conduct on May 17.Police said a search warrant was obtained for the bus driver's phone."Preliminary investigation confirmed the allegation and two additional teenage victims have been identified. Our detective contacted the parents of all the victims and made them aware of the situation," police said on Wednesday.Originally, police knew of three victims; as of Friday, they now say there are eight.The Marple Newtown School District released the following statement on the investigation earlier this week: