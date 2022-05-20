bus driver

Delaware County school bus driver accused of taking upskirt photos of female students arrested

A student at St. Mary Magdalen School alerted police of the improper conduct on May 17.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County school bus driver accused of taking upskirt photos of several young female students with his cellphone has been arrested.

The Upper Providence Township Police Department announced the arrest of the former Marple Newtown School District driver on Friday morning.

The suspect has not yet been named and is no longer employed by the district.

A student at St. Mary Magdalen School in Media alerted police of the improper conduct on May 17.

Police said a search warrant was obtained for the bus driver's phone.

"Preliminary investigation confirmed the allegation and two additional teenage victims have been identified. Our detective contacted the parents of all the victims and made them aware of the situation," police said on Wednesday.

Originally, police knew of three victims; as of Friday, they now say there are eight.

The Marple Newtown School District released the following statement on the investigation earlier this week:

"This communication is to inform you that this morning, the District learned that an individual who was assigned to drive bus #302 is under criminal investigation by the Upper Providence Police Department regarding allegations of improper conduct while acting as a District bus driver. Although these allegations do not currently involve physical contact, they do include 'upskirt' style photographs taken on this driver's personal cell phone.

The welfare and safety of all children entrusted to the District's care are its paramount concern. At this time, the District can assure that this individual is no longer employed by the District, and will not be permitted on school grounds. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement's ongoing criminal investigation.

If you learn of any information that you believe may be relevant to this criminal investigation, please contact Detective Sergeant George Moore of the Upper Providence Police Department at 610-566-8445. If you believe that your child would benefit from speaking with one of our school counselors, please contact your school principal to make arrangements. If you have any questions of the District whatsoever, please contact me at 610-359-4256."

