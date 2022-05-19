Delaware County bus driver accused of taking upskirt photos of female students

A student at St. Mary Magdalen School alerted police of the improper conduct on May 17.
Police say a bus driver from Marple Newtown School District allegedly took upskirt photos of several young female students.
The driver, who has not been identified, is no longer employed by the school.
The Marple Newtown School District released this statement on the investigation:
"This communication is to inform you that this morning, the District learned that an individual who was assigned to drive bus #302 is under criminal investigation by the Upper Providence Police Department regarding allegations of improper conduct while acting as a District bus driver. Although these allegations do not currently involve physical contact, they do include "upskirt" style photographs taken on this driver's personal cell phone.
The welfare and safety of all children entrusted to the District's care are its paramount concern. At this time, the District can assure that this individual is no longer employed by the District, and will not be permitted on school grounds. The District is fully cooperating with law enforcement's ongoing criminal investigation.
If you learn of any information that you believe may be relevant to this criminal investigation, please contact Detective Sergeant George Moore of the Upper Providence Police Department at 610-566-8445. If you believe that your child would benefit from speaking with one of our school counselors, please contact your school principal to make arrangements. If you have any questions of the District whatsoever, please contact me at 610-359-4256."