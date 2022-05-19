Delaware County bus driver accused of taking upskirt photos of female students

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County bus driver is under investigation for allegedly taking inappropriate photos of female students with his cell phone.A student at St. Mary Magdalen School alerted police of the improper conduct on May 17.Police say a bus driver from Marple Newtown School District allegedly took upskirt photos of several young female students.The driver, who has not been identified, is no longer employed by the school.The Marple Newtown School District released this statement on the investigation: