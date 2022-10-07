Judge deciding fate of Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Prospect Crozer is trying to transition the hospital to an outpatient behavioral center by November 26.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The future of Delaware County Memorial Hospital is now in the hands of a judge.

That would leave more than 300 employees without jobs the Saturday of the Thanksgiving holiday and would leave residents of Delaware County without emergency services.

"Its mismanagement and greed has ruined an institution which has served Delaware County for over 100 years," said Monica Taylor, Delaware County Council Chair.

"That is going to create a major health crisis for Delaware County and Upper Darby and in communities that need those services the most," said State Rep Mike Zabel (D).

Prospect Crozer argues there are only seven patients currently being treated in the facility and therefore there's not enough demand to justify keeping the hospital running at its current level.

"I know that we service at least 60-80 people a day on a normal day and I know those people aren't sent to our hospital, they're sent to other hospitals in the community," said Allen Bruno, Emergency Room Nurse at Delaware County Memorial Hospital. "The seven patients they're speaking of are the seven patients we're still able to take care of after everything has been taken away from the hospital."

The Foundation for Delaware County filed the emergency injunction to stop the hospital doors from closing. They argue breach of contract, alleging the company is violating its terms of agreement to operate the hospital for at least 10 years and it is closing acute care facilities without permission.

Prospect Crozer bought the hospital in 2016. Prospect Crozer argues it's not shutting down, it's simply transitioning to a critically needed behavioral health facility.

"The only services they said in court today that they were keeping open were hospice and home care. That is not a hospital-based service, an ambulance parked in the parking lot, that is not an acute care facility and essentially a lab," said Frances Sheehan, President of The Foundation for Delaware County. "That is not an ICU."

If the injunction is granted, The Foundation for Delaware County is asking the judge to appoint a receiver to keep Prospect Crozer accountable. A court date has not yet been set but is expected next week.

The Office of the Attorney General is asking members of the community impacted by the closure to contact the Charitable Trusts and Organizations section of its office.