Police canvass Aston Twp. neighborhood after couple found dead in Chester Heights home

Action News has learned the couple owned several apartments on Aston Court and Thomas Road and rented them out to tenants.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators canvassed a neighborhood in Aston Township in connection to the murders of Richard Zajko and Rita Zajko.

ASTON TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police investigators canvassed a neighborhood in Aston Township on Friday in connection to the murders of 72-year-old Richard Zajko and his wife, 69-year-old Rita Zajko.

The couple was found dead inside their home on Highland Drive in Chester Heights on Monday after police performed a welfare check.

Neighbors said detectives have been interviewing people in the Aston Township neighborhood, which is about 4 miles from the murder scene, throughout the week.

"They were like, 'Do you know this man?" said Danielle Kipple, who lives in on Aston Court. The detectives were referring to Richard Zajko. "They came in and were like, 'Unfortunately he passed, he got murdered.'"

State police haven't said how or exactly when the two were killed in their home, but neighbors said investigators asked about where they were on New Year's Eve, and how they paid rent.

"He was a great guy, great landlord, great person all around. The wife was an amazing person as well," said a tenant who did not want to be identified out of fear that the killer was still at large.

"I hope police find out who did it and give us a little more information than what they've given so far because right now the community is on edge," he said.

Pennsylvania State Police would not answers questions about the investigation into the double murder, but did release a statement.

"There have been no arrests made. With that being said, every member of the public should be alert and aware of their surroundings at all times," Trooper Shyeasha Ayala said in an email.

At least six detectives were spotted canvassing the neighborhood in Aston Township. Some carried manilla envelopes and others checked out cars. Neighbors said they were even asked to provide DNA samples.

Police have not made any arrests.