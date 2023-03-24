Delaware County school student honored with 'clap out'

Students and staff at Norwood School in Delaware County, Pennsylvania dressed up for a good cause on Friday.

For Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month, Norwood School honored fourth-grader Jayden Ali, clapping for him in the hallway.

Folks wore their best to celebrate raising money in his name that is being donated to Shriners Hospital for Children where Jayden is a patient.

"Jayden's just a special patient of ours who's been coming to us for a long time," said Stephanie Byrwa, director of marketing and communications at Shriners Hospital.

Jayden has cerebral palsy and attends therapy at Shriners.

Money is also being donated to Little Smiles, a children's charity.

"We were able to raise over $2,000 from the students to split between Shriners Hospital and Little Smiles," said Tracey Ticknor, an art teacher at Norwood School.

From the beginning of March, students saved their pennies.

"I had to go four times to the bank to cash in coins. No sooner would I come back, and there would be more coins in my office," said Peggy Madorna, school psychologist at Norwood School.

Jayden's parents say they are so grateful for the school's support.

"It's really exciting and it's especially amazing to see that the school is so supportive of him," said Michele Jacobs, Jayden's mom.

"It's nice to see the teachers didn't forget about him from kindergarten," said Rasheed Ali, Jayden's father.

Jayden will be honored at the Little Smiles Stars Ball at the Springfield Country Club on Saturday.