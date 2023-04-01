Thefts running rampant at Havertown, Pa. shopping plaza

Police say the suspects walk in, load up a cart and just walk out with the merchandise.

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching for brazen thieves allegedly targeting several big box stores along West Township Line Road in Havertown.

Police say the suspects walk in, load up a cart and just walk out with the merchandise.

In the most recent Facebook post by Haverford Township police, a masked man is accused of stealing on two occasions at the Lowe's, one time in February and again earlier in March.

The suspect loaded up on various power tools, generators, and merchandise before leaving without paying, according to police.

Another Lowe's theft case was reported Thursday on West Township Line Road.

Police say a man stole three battery packs worth nearly $400.

Over at Kohl's, a woman is accused of stealing clothes and jewelry on March 18 and 19. In both cases, police say she just simply walked out.

At the Giant back on March 9, police posted about a case where a man stole over $200 worth of groceries and energy drinks.

Haverford Township Police Department has been making posts about thefts at these stores for months.

"Unfortunately, the days and the times we're living in, interest rates are up, inflation is up and people still need," said Zella Gordon, who lives nearby.

In her opinion, many of these thefts are crimes of desperation. She doesn't condone the behavior at all but says people are falling on some very difficult financial times.

In several of the cases, police have been able to make arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (610) 853-1298.