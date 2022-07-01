Sources: Suspect in custody in connection to fatal road rage shooting in Delaware County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=12003685" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chopper 6 was over the scene of a shooting investigation on State Road in Springfield Twp., Delaware County.

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Law enforcement sources confirm with Action News that a suspect is now in custody following the fatal road rage incident in Delaware County.Police were called to the scene on State Road (Route 1) near Meetinghouse Lane in Springfield Township around 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.Fifty-four-year-old King Hua, a township resident, and his wife were traveling in a white Toyota southbound on State Road when the female driver of a vehicle passed them on the shoulder.The vehicle then stopped and a male passenger partially got out and fired shots at the victim's Toyota.The bullets went through the windshield and hit Hua. He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.The suspects' vehicle fled the township, police say.A second suspect involved in this incident is still being sought at this time.