Society

Recent college grad wins $302,000 in Delaware's vaccine incentive program

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Recent college grad wins $302K in Delaware's vaccine incentive program

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware woman now has 302 reasons to smile after getting her COVID-19 vaccine.

Sophie Poindexter, of Newark, won the grand prize in the DE Wins! vaccine incentive program.

On Monday, Gov. John Carney and other officials presented her with a $302,000 check in Wilmington.

RELATED: Teen reacts to winning 4-year college scholarship in Ohio's vaccine lottery

Poindexter, a recent college graduate, described the moment she got the call.

"They told me, 'You're going to need to sit down for this because you're the big winner,'" she said.

Although she hasn't made any big purchases just yet, Pointdexter said she is planning to use some of the money to book a trip.

RELATED: City announces first round of winners of Philly Vax Sweepstakes
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societywilmingtonhealthcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinedelaware news
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News