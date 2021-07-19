Recent college grad wins $302,000 in Delaware's vaccine incentive program

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware woman now has 302 reasons to smile after getting her COVID-19 vaccine.Sophie Poindexter, of Newark, won the grand prize in the DE Wins! vaccine incentive program.On Monday, Gov. John Carney and other officials presented her with a $302,000 check in Wilmington.Poindexter, a recent college graduate, described the moment she got the call."They told me, 'You're going to need to sit down for this because you're the big winner,'" she said.Although she hasn't made any big purchases just yet, Pointdexter said she is planning to use some of the money to book a trip.