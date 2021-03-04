Family & Parenting

Delaware woman overjoyed to see mother in person as COVID restrictions ease

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware began allowing visitors inside nursing homes this week.

This is a welcome change for many who have only seen their loved ones through windows or Zoom for months due to the pandemic.

Cindy Spence was one of the first people allowed back for an indoor visit with her mom Maria at Rockland Place Retirement Community in Wilmington.

Spence tells Action News her mother had just moved into the retirement center when the pandemic hit. Until Thursday, she's only been able to visit her mother through a window.

"It's so much better to at least be able to be in the room with her," she says.

Delaware has received 8,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine for the coronavirus this week.

State health officials are sending out invitations to its waiting list for vaccination events at Seaford High School on Saturday and the Delaware City Division of Motor Vehicles on Sunday. These events will be by appointment only.
