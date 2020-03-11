2 men injured in Delaware refinery explosion, fire

DELAWARE CITY, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two men were seriously injured in an explosion and fire at a refinery in Delaware on Wednesday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in Delaware City, New Castle County around 1:30 p.m., where billowing smoke could be seen for miles.

Fire crews have not released any details on what may have started the fire, but officials say at least two people were burned and taken to a nearby hospital by helicopter.

Both men have burns to the back, forearms and back of the head, authorities said.

Officials have not released their current conditions
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware cityexplosionman injuredfire
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
LIVE: NJ to allow outdoor graduation ceremonies beginning July 6
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News