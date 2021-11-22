explosion

Target practice leads to explosions heard throughout New Castle County, Delaware: Officials

By
MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- An explosion that could be heard throughout parts of New Castle County, Delaware has led to charges, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's office said.

It happened around noon Sunday on the 4700 block of Summit Bridge Road in Middletown.

Firefighters received numerous 911 calls reporting the explosion.

Once on the scene, they discovered a vehicle damaged by explosives in a farm field approximately 500 yards west of Summit Bridge Road.

Deputy fire marshals investigating the explosion said several people were gathered in the field for target practice.

They said someone placed an exploding target near the vehicle and then fired a shot, detonating the device.

Fragments were scattered throughout the nearly three acres of farmland, the state fire marshal's office said.

No one was injured.

"The binary exploding rifle target was misused and not in accordance with its lawful purpose," the fire marshal's office said.

Authorities said all the suspects have been identified and criminal charges are pending.

The Delaware State Police - Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit and explosive specialists from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATFE) are assisting with the investigation.

