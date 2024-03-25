Delaware girls' basketball star scores championship, national recognition

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- 15-year-old Jezelle "GG" Banks has a championship title, a list of accolades, and college offers despite only being a freshman at Ursuline Academy.

She was responsible for the basket that secured a one-point victory over Caravel Academy in the 2024 championship match.

Banks was named as the female 2023-24 Delaware High School Basketball Player of the Year by the Delaware Sportswriters and Broadcasters Association (DSBA). She also became the 2023-24 Delaware MaxPreps Player of the Year and the Delaware honoree for Gatorade Player of the Year for girls' basketball.

